Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Apple makes up 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.