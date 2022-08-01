Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

SRPT stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

