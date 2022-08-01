Sather Financial Group Inc Has $3.16 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.

AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

