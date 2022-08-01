Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Scholastic worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Scholastic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scholastic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Scholastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Shares of SCHL opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Scholastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

