Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 20,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

