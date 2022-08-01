SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

SEIC opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.30. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

