Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 42,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $3,575,210.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,141,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,046,005.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 247,508 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,025. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

