ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.