SG Americas Securities LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.5 %

Trupanion stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,813,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

