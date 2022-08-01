SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,492 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

