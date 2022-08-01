Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 386.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 132,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 65,565 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

