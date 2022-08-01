Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of -1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

