Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 280 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DOV opened at $133.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.