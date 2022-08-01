Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $95.46 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.57 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.