Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Outfront Media Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.