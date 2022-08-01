Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $213.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

