Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEE opened at $61.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

