Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

NYSE CR opened at $98.93 on Monday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

