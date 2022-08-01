Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of PNFP opened at $79.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

