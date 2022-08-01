Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $9,291,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

