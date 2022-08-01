Shell Asset Management Co. Has $709,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

