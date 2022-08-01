Shell Asset Management Co. Has $731,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:PEB opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

