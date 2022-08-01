Shell Asset Management Co. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bilibili by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
Bilibili Price Performance
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
