Shell Asset Management Co. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bilibili by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.