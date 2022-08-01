Shell Asset Management Co. Has $764,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $230.99 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

