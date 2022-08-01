Shell Asset Management Co. Has $775,000 Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 893,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

