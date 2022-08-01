Shell Asset Management Co. Has $783,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after buying an additional 192,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

