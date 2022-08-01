Shell Asset Management Co. Has $789,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

