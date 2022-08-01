Shell Asset Management Co. Has $792,000 Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of BRT Apartments worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $427.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

BRT Apartments Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.