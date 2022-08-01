Shell Asset Management Co. Has $793,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Herc by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Herc by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000.

Herc Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $124.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

