Shell Asset Management Co. Has $803,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 469,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $3,023,824. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

