Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

SUPN opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

