Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:DDS opened at $227.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

