Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.