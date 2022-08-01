Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

