Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Greif were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greif Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.