Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

