Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

