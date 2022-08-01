Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $155.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

