Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,023 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.21 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

