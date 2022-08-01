Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,335 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

