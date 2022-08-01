Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,701 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

