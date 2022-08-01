Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,886 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

LPX stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.