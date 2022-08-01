Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,143 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.