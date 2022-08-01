Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,356 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $179,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terex Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

TEX stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.