Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,510 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.92 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $879.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

