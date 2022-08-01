Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,698 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,681,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.