Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 721 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPI opened at $176.92 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.