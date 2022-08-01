Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,558 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

