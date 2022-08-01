Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

HAS opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

