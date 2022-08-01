Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.